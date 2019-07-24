(Gwangju Swimming) S. Korean Park Su-jin ranks 13th in the women's 200m fly semis
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Park Su-jin finished 13th in the semifinals of the women's 200m butterfly at the world championships on Wednesday, missing out on a chance to race for a medal.
Park posted a time of 2:09.97. The top eight from the semis moved on to the final scheduled for Thursday and Park ended 0.91 behind the eighth-place Laura Stephens of Britain at the FINA World Championships in Gwangju.
American Hali Flickinger won the semis in 2:06.25.
Park was only the second swimmer from the host country to reach as far as the semifinals in any race at the ongoing competition. Kim Seo-yeong competed in the final of the women's 200m individual medley on Sunday and finished sixth among eight finalists.
Park wasn't even supposed to be in the semis. Earlier Wednesday, Park finished 17th in the heats with 2:10.73, only 0.1 second back of the 16th and the final semifinal spot. But about an hour later, Brianna Throssell of Australia, who finished the heats in 11th, withdrew from the semis, allowing Park to get into the next round as the first reserve.
Swimming in the first of two heats, Park was in first place out of eight swimmers at the halfway point in the semifinals, but dropped to the fifth spot at the 150m turn. She ended up in seventh in her heat.
Park still drew thunderous applause from the partisan crowd at Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, where homegrown athletes have given fans little to cheer about over the first four days of swimming.
