(Gwangju Swimming) After lucking into worlds semis, S. Korean Park Su-jin starts dreaming big
By Yoo Jee-ho and Kim Boram
GWANGJU, July 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korean swimmer Park Su-jin got a lucky break to squeeze into the semifinals of the women's 200m butterfly at the world championships on Wednesday.
When the next worlds roll in two years' time, her goal is to advance on her merit.
Park finished 13th among 16 in the semifinals at the FINA World Championships, with a time of 2:09.97. Only the top eight qualified for Thursday's final.
Park wasn't even supposed to be in the semifinals. In the preliminary earlier Wednesday, Park ranked 17th overall with 2:10.73, only 0.1 second behind the 16th and the final semifinal spot. But then Brianna Throssell of Australia, who finished in 11th place, withdrew from the semis. Park was the first reserve and she moved into the semifinals in Throssell's stead.
Entering the pool deck for the start of the semis, Park was practically giddy as she moved with a visible bounce in her step. She took that adrenalin rush into the pool and was in first place in her group at the 100m turn.
But Park tired down the stretch and finished seventh in her group, and 13th overall after two groups had finished.
Park swam amid deafening cheers from the partisan fans in the stands at Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center. The 20-year-old said she wanted to do better for those fans, who hadn't seen a homegrown athlete in the semifinals of any race since Kim Seo-yeong in the women's 200m individual medley on Sunday. It's just that Park's body wouldn't quite respond.
"I wasn't happy with my split at the 100m point in the preliminary, so I tried to push extra hard in that stretch in the semis," Park said. "I ran out of gas toward the end, and I'll try to address that shortcoming and do better the next time."
This was Park's third world championships appearance and her first in the semifinals. Even though she lucked into the semis this time, Park said this new experience has allowed her to start dreaming big.
"Before this, my goal had been to just reach the semifinals at the worlds," she said. "But now, I want to try to qualify for my first Olympics and set a new personal best."
Park gained some national fame during the trials for the worlds, when she beat out former world championships finalist An Se-hyeon in the 200m fly in May.
Park clocked a personal best 2:09.26 then, but wasn't able to match that here, either in the preliminary or the semifinals.
"I want to make sure I can qualify for the semifinals and beyond with my own performance next time," Park said. "Going up against the best of the world has given me and fellow Korean swimmers a new perspective."
With a twist of irony, An Se-hyeon, who's serving as a goodwill ambassador for this competition, was in the stands for the evening session.
An's star has fallen quite a bit since her loss to Park, though An remains a more recognizable name among casual swimming fans. Park said the lack of attention has never bothered her.
"I always thought people would recognize me at some point later," she said. "I've always focused just on myself."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)