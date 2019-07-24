(Gwangju Swimming) Sun sets: Chinese swimmer mulls future after final race
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 24 (Yonhap) -- Chinese swimmer Sun Yang began his 2019 world championships with a roar, winning his fourth straight 400m freestyle title on Sunday.
By the time his run ended, Sun had little left in the tank, as he finished sixth in the 800m freestyle final in a race that he never was a threat to win.
Sun, who'd also won the 200m freestyle gold in between, said he wasn't unhappy with his performance.
"My time was okay," Sun told reporters. "My last 100m (55.13) was good. I don't have any regrets."
Sun had won three titles in the 800m free but has now missed the podium in the last two competitions.
With the 800m free to be contested in the Olympics for the first time in 2020, Sun said he will have to "change something drastically within a year" or the competition will be too tough.
"I'll think long and hard about entering the 800m in the Olympics," Sun said.
With Sun not picking up a medal, there was no drama on the podium on Wednesday.
Sun made headlines as much for incidents at the medal ceremony as for his victories. In the 400m ceremony on Sunday, Mack Horton, silver medalist from Australia, refused to stand next to Sun at the top for photos. Two days later in the 200m medal ceremony, bronze medalist Duncan Scott from Britain did the same. Both Horton and Scott were warned by FINA for their apparent protest to Sun's presence here, despite allegations that Sun had violated doping rules. Sun, too, got reprimanded after screaming at Scott, who refused the Chinese swimmer's offer of a handshake.
Sun is accused of smashing vials of his blood sample last year. FINA cleared him to compete in South Korea but the World Anti-Doping Agency has challenged that ruling at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. A hearing is set for September.
Scott and Horton have won support from fellow swimmers for their action. Sun didn't comment on those incidents or his doping-related allegations.
