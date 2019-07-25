U.S. needs to actively mediate S. Korea-Japan row: experts
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, July 24 (Yonhap) -- The United States should make an active effort to mediate a growing political and trade dispute between South Korea and Japan so as to fend off Chinese attempts to partner with Seoul, two U.S.-based experts said Wednesday.
In a commentary, Patrick Buchan and Benjamin Rimland, both affiliated with the Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank in Washington, said Seoul-Tokyo relations are a linchpin of the U.S. alliance network in Northeast Asia.
Following recent visits to Seoul, they said, they came away "deeply troubled" by what they believed to be a 70-year low in the two countries' ties.
"The stakes could not be higher for the United States," the experts wrote. "With President Trump's on-again, off-again nuclear diplomacy with North Korea again taking off, and further Chinese moves to demonstrate a claim to hegemony in East Asia, maintaining a united front among allies is critical."
They claimed that Trump has reduced Washington's leverage in both countries by repeatedly attacking both over trade and burden-sharing issues, leaving the U.S. with few options.
"Our meetings in Seoul further reinforced our conviction that China will be ready and willing to step up as a partner of South Korea if the United States does not right the relationship," they wrote.
"The United States must take a firm stand publicly and vocally -- at the highest levels -- about the criticality of these relationships to core U.S interests. When the Japan-South Korea leader-to-leader relationship has become so thoroughly toxic, U.S. mediation is in order," they added.
The U.S. government should consider trilateral cooperation on areas of mutual interest, including creating a united front before the next round of U.S.-North Korea diplomacy, increasing exchanges between navies, and discussing the implementation of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Strategy, according to the experts.
Business is another area where the U.S. can encourage cooperation between Korea and Japan, they said, recommending the U.S. secretary of commerce host a business roundtable for Korean and Japanese firms.
"By generating consensus among the business community, the United States can make it clear to Korean and Japanese policymakers that more restrictions will be deeply damaging to regional and global supply chains," they said.
Finally, the experts recommended that the U.S. strongly encourage a leaders' meeting between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the upcoming U.N. General Assembly.
"The opportunity to issue a joint communique and shake hands would be a welcome reset button and a display of statesmanship from both sides," they said.
"It is no exaggeration to say that Japan-South Korea relations have entered their ugliest phase in decades. It remains unclear to some observers that further movement is even salvageable. Based on what we witnessed in our recent visits, it will take more than a gentle push for cooperation for Washington to play the role it needs to play as the senior ally of both nations. It will take a shove," they said.
