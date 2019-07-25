(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on July 25)

Under such circumstances, North Korea has claimed to have built a new 2,000-ton class submarine supposedly capable of carrying at least three submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLMBs). If that's true, it's a big problem. If one such submarine approaches the West Coast of the United States, it could easily strike the U.S. mainland. Would Washington protect its allies — South Korea and Japan — with the U.S. nuclear umbrella risking its own security? North Korea also test-fired a new type of tactical guided weapon last May. Despite a lack of details on the new missile launch, Pyongyang consistently augments its military power.