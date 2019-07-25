Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Coffee Bean #CBTL

Mirae Asset-led consortium to sell coffee brand CBTL for US$350 mln

09:06 July 25, 2019

SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- A consortium led by South Korea's leading asset management firm Mirae Asset Global Investments has agreed to sell U.S. coffee brand Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf (CBTL) for US$350 million, according to industry sources Thursday.

Jollibee Foods Corp., Philippines' largest food service network operator, will hold an 80 percent share in CBTL, with the remainder to be owned by its business partner in Vietnam.

Back in 2013, Mirae Asset Global acquired the California-based coffee chain operator by forming the consortium with global private equity funds for around 300 billion won (US$254 million).

Established in 1963, Coffee Bean has some 1,200 outlets in 30 different countries. The company started operating in South Korea in 2001.

Mirae Asset-led consortium to sell coffee brand CBTL for US$350 mln - 1

khj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK