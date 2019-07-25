SK hynix Q2 net tumbles 88 pct on weak memory prices
08:47 July 25, 2019
SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- SK hynix Inc. said Thursday its second-quarter net plunged 88 percent from a year earlier, due to lower prices of memory chips and weak demand.
The net profit for the world's No. 2 memory chip producer came to 537 billion won (US$455.8 billion) in the April-June period, compared with 4.3 trillion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Its sales dipped 38 percent on-year to 6.5 trillion won, while operating profit plummeted 89 percent to 637.6 trillion won.
