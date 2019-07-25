Seoul stocks open lower on weak earnings
SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks opened lower Thursday despite overnight advances on Wall Street as investors remained wary of weak corporate earnings by major industry players.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 5.43 points, or 0.26 percent, to 2,076.87 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The index started higher, but soon slipped as institutions continued to dump local stocks on concerns over downbeat corporate earnings.
LG Chem, the nation's leading chemicals firm, dipped 4.53 percent after its net profit tumbled 83 percent in the second quarter due to one-off costs related to energy storage system fires.
Naver, the nation's top portal operator, rose 2.43 percent although its net plunged 90.1 percent in the second quarter on increased spending on new businesses.
Tech shares were up after chip giant SK hynix said it plans to cut its memory chip production this year, easing concerns over a supply glut that weighed on memory prices.
SK hynix moved up 2.84 percent despite gloomy second-quarter profit numbers. Its bigger rival, Samsung Electronics, gained 0.65 percent.
Hyundai Mobis, the parts maker for Hyundai Motor, jumped 4.3 percent after booking upbeat quarterly results on strong demand for electric vehicle components.
The local currency was trading at 1,178.5 won against the U.S. dollar, down 0.6 won from the previous session's close.
