PM warns Japan should not further worsen trade spat over export curbs
SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon warned Thursday that Japan should not further aggravate tensions sparked by its export curbs against South Korea, calling for diplomatic solutions to a trade spat between the two nations.
Lee's warning came as Japan is reviewing whether to remove South Korea from a "whitelist" of trusted buyers following its imposition of export restrictions of key materials vital to making chips and displays earlier this month.
"Japan should not aggravate the situation further. Let us find solutions through diplomatic consultations," Lee said in a weekly government meeting on state affairs in the administrative capital of Sejong.
"If Japan makes the situation worse, there is a concern that it can spiral out of control. We're ready for diplomatic consultations. We expect Japan to make a wise decision," he added.
Lee and ministers held closed-door discussions over how to cope with Japan's trade curbs.
South Korea slammed Japan's export control as a "diplomatic retaliation" at the World Trade Organization's General Council meeting in Geneva on Wednesday, as Seoul seeks to drum up international support in the trade row with Japan.
