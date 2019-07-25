NSC to discuss N. Korean missile launch: Cheong Wa Dae
SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's presidential National Security Council (NSC) will soon discuss the issue of North Korea's latest missile firing, Cheong Wa Dae said Thursday.
Immediately after the North launched two short-range missiles early in the morning, President Moon Jae-in received a briefing from the NSC, according to Han Jun-woo, Cheong Wa Dae's deputy spokesman.
The authorities of South Korea and the United States are trying to get specific information related to the missiles, he said, adding the NSC standing committee will discuss the issue in the afternoon.
The NSC holds its weekly session on Thursdays.
