Seoul shares extend losses late Thursday morning
SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares traded lower late Thursday morning as lackluster corporate earnings weighed on investor sentiment.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) dropped 15.88 points, or 0.76 percent, to 2,066.42 as of 11:20 a.m.
Late morning trade was bearish as institutions continued to dump local stocks on concerns over downbeat corporate earnings.
LG Chem, the nation's leading chemicals firm, dipped 4.53 percent after its net profit tumbled 83 percent in the second quarter due to one-off costs related to energy storage system fires.
Naver, the nation's top portal operator, soared 8.1 percent despite sluggish second-quarter earnings as investors bet on its plan to expand financial services.
Tech shares were up after chip giant SK hynix said it plans to cut its memory chip production this year, easing concerns over a supply glut that weighed on memory prices.
SK hynix moved up 1.29 percent despite gloomy second-quarter profit numbers. Its bigger rival, Samsung Electronics, gained 1.19 percent.
Hyundai Mobis, the parts maker for Hyundai Motor, jumped 5.38 percent after booking upbeat quarterly results on strong demand for electric vehicle components.
The local currency was trading at 1,179.6 won against the U.S. greenback, down 1.7 from Wednesday's close.
