BLACKPINK's 'Kill This Love' tops 500 mln YouTube views in record time
SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- "Kill This Love," the latest music video by sensational K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, topped the milestone of 500 million YouTube views Thursday, recording the feat in the shortest time span ever for any K-pop act.
The music video surpassed the 500 million view mark early Thursday, 111 days following its release in early April. It was the fastest speed to reach the milestone for any K-pop musical act, according to BLACKPINK's management agency YG Entertainment.
It is the girl group's fourth music video that has amassed more than 500 million YouTube views, including "Ddu-du Ddu-du," which hit 800 million views, and "Boombayah."
Recording the high-charting feat for any K-pop female acts, "Kill This Love" peaked at 24th on the Billboard 200 album chart and 41st on Billboard's Hot 100 singles chart in April.
