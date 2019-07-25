Song Hye-kyo's side files complaint against online haters over her divorce
SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- The agency for actress Song Hye-kyo on Thursday lodged a complaint with the police against internet users for allegedly writing abusive comments and spreading false rumors in connection with her planned divorce with actor Song Joong-ki, police said.
In the complaint lodged with Bundang Police Station in Seongnam, just south of Seoul, UAA Entertainment is calling for the punishment of unidentified multiple persons who are suspected of having defamed the actress by spreading malignant rumors on various online communities and social network service platforms.
UAA said in a statement: "We have initially applied the complaint against many people who carried out vicious acts and spread obvious false rumors. For them, we have completed collecting evidence."
The agency also said it plans to file an additional criminal suit against users of online communities and YouTube for alleged defamation of the actress after collecting evidence for them, adding it appointed the law firm Kim & Chang as a legal agent for the suit on June 28.
It also vowed "no mercy" for those who wrote and spread the postings in question.
A family court on Monday approved a divorce settlement for the high-profile star couple Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki, allowing them to get legally divorced. Last month, their legal representatives said the couple were taking legal steps to part ways, about two years after their marriage.
The 33-year-old Song tied the knot with the 37-year-old actress in October 2017 after they appeared together as lead actors in the sensational 2016 drama series "Descendants of the Sun."
