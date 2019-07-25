IBK's Q2 net up on interest income
SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- State-run Industrial Bank of Korea (IBK) said Thursday that its second-quarter net profit rose 1.1 percent, thanks to a modest gain in interest income.
Net income stood at 428.8 billion won (US$362.9 million) on a consolidated basis in the April-June period, compared with 424.2 billion won the previous year, the policy lender said in a regulatory filing.
Operating profit, however, fell 2.3 percent on-year to 576.8 billion won for the second quarter.
The lender, which specializes in supporting small and medium enterprises (SMEs), saw its outstanding loans to smaller firms reach 159.2 trillion won as of end-June, up 5 percent from the end of last year. Its SME loans dominated the market with a leading 22.8-percent share.
The delinquency ratio for loans extended by IBK was unchanged at 0.5 percent at the end of June, according to the filing.
