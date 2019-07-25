Shinhan Financial's Q2 profit gains 6.2 pct
SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- Shinhan Financial Group Co., a major South Korean banking group, said Thursday its net profit rose 6.2 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier, boosted by investment gains.
Second-quarter net profit stood at 996.1 billion won (US$843.1 million), compared with a profit of 938 billion won a year earlier, Shinhan Financial said in a regulatory filing.
Shinhan Financial's first-half net profit grew 6.6 percent on year to a record 1.9 trillion won, the banking group said.
Flagship Shinhan Bank saw its net profit fall 1.1 percent on-year to 618.1 billion won for the first quarter.
Shinhan Bank's interest income rose 6.6 percent on-year to 663.7 billion won for the second quarter, with its net interest margin falling 0.03 basis point to 1.58 percent.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)