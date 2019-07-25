Doosan Heavy Q2 net more than triples on equity gains
SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co., South Korea's top power equipment maker, said Thursday its second-quarter net profit more than tripled from a year earlier, largely due to gains from equity ties with its affiliates.
Net profit for the April-June period stood at 187.4 billion won (US$162 million) on a consolidated basis, compared with a profit of 52.2 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Sales climbed 3.7 percent on-year to 3.97 trillion won in the second quarter, and operating profit rose 6.3 percent on-year to 385.3 billion won, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The company said robust earnings from its affiliates Doosan Infracore Co. and Doosan Engineering & Construction Co. helped improve its bottom line in the second quarter.
On a standalone basis, Doosan Heavy had 1.3 trillion won in sales and 64.1 billion won in operating profit in the second quarter.
In the second quarter, Doosan Heavy said it logged 784.8 billion worth of orders, up 37 percent from a year ago.
The company said it expects to win 2.6 trillion worth of orders in the second half, and this year's total value of orders will likely surpass last year's 4.6 trillion won.
