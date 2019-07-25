Samsung Lions sign ex-MLB outfielder Mac Williamson
SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- The Samsung Lions on Thursday became the first team in South Korean baseball this season to employ two foreign hitters, with their signing of former major league outfielder Mac Williamson.
The Korea Baseball Organization club said Williamson has agreed to a US$275,000 deal for the rest of the season.
To make room for Williamson, the Lions waived right-hander Justin Haley, who was 5-8 with a 5.75 ERA in 19 games in his first KBO season.
KBO teams can each carry up to three foreign players, with a maximum of two pitchers. Nine other teams this season have two pitchers and one position player from overseas.
Williamson joins hard-hitting first baseman Darin Ruf in the Lions' lineup. Now in his third season, Ruf is leading the club with 14 home runs and 62 RBIs through 84 games.
The Lions lost two outfielders, Koo Ja-wook and Kim Hun-gon, to injuries just before the start of the All-Star break last week. While Kim is expected to return on the weekend, there's no timetable for Koo's return from his shoulder injury.
And in comes Williamson, a 29-year-old with who's spent part of the past five seasons with the San Francisco Giants and the Seattle Mariners. In 160 career big league games, Williamson batted .203 with 17 home runs and 50 RBIs.
In 25 Triple-A games this year, Williamson slashed .367/.443/.722 with nine home runs and 23 RBIs.
In the KBO, only two foreign players can take the field at the same time. When Samsung's American starter Deck McGuire takes the mound, one of Ruf or Williamson has to sit.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
