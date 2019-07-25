BTS' RM, Lil Nas X team up for Seoul version of latter's Billboard-topping single
SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- RM, the leader of K-pop boy band BTS, and American rapper Lil Nas X on Thursday released their collaboration, a Seoul version of the latter's Billboard chart-topping single.
"Seoul Town Road," released through global online music stores and streaming platforms, is a remix of the American musician's song "Old Town Road," which topped Billboard's Hot 100 single chart this week for the 16th week in a row, according to BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment.
RM wrote new English lyrics for the remix version and added his rap to the music, which was first released by Lil Nas X in December.
The collaboration was arranged at the suggestion of the U.S. rapper, according to Big Hit.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)