NSC: N. Korea fired new type of short-range ballistic missile
SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has fired a new type of short-range ballistic missile, South Korea's National Security Council (NSC) said Thursday.
The North launched two projectiles from its east coast early in the day, both of which flew hundreds of kilometers.
In a meeting, the standing members of the presidential NSC tentatively concluded that those were "new kind of short-range ballistic missile," Cheong Wa Dae said in a press release.
They plan to make a final assessment later on the basis of a joint examination with the United States, it added.
The NSC expressed "strong regret" over Pyongyang's provocation, saying it does not help efforts to ease military tensions on the peninsula.
