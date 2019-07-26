(Gwangju Swimming) Spain to take on Italy in men's water polo final
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 26 (Yonhap) -- It'll be Spain vs. Italy in the men's water polo final on Satuday at the world championships.
Spain knocked off the defending champion Croatia 6-5 in Thursday's semifinals of the FINA World Championships, and will have a chance to win its first title since 2001.
Italy prevailed over the 2017 silver medalist Hungary 12-10 in the semis, and will chase its first gold medal since 2011.
A victory will give Italy the most men's water polo titles with four.
There will be six gold medals handed out in swimming on Saturday. The mixed 4x100m freestyle relay will be contested for the third time at the world championships, and the United States has won the first two.
The Netherlands and Canada won silver and bronze in each of those two earlier events.
The following is the list of all events scheduled for Saturday. All times are local.
- Swimming (Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center)
Women's 50m freestyle, heats (10 a.m.~)
Men's 50m backstroke, heats
Women's 50m breaststroke, heats
4x100m freestyle mixed relay, heats
Men's 1,500m freestyle, heats
Women's 50m butterfly, final (8 p.m.~)
Men's 50m freestyle, final
Women's 50m freestyle, semifinals
Women's 50m breaststroke, semifinals
Men's 100m butterfly, final
Women's 200m backstroke, final
Men's 50m backstroke, semifinals
Women's 800m freestyle, final
Mixed 4x100m freestyle relay, final
- Water Polo (Nambu University Water Polo Competition Venue)
Men's seventh place game, Germany vs. Greece (2 p.m.)
Men's fifth place game, Serbia vs. Australia (3:30 p.m.)
Men's third place game, Croatia vs. Hungary (5 p.m.)
Men's final, Spain vs. Italy (6:30 p.m.)
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)