(Gwangju Swimming) Triple threat: Dressel becomes 1st with 3 swimming titles in Gwangju
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 25 (Yonhap) -- All Caeleb Dressel does is win medals in the pool.
The American swimming great captured his third title and fourth medal overall at the FINA World Championships on Thursday, taking his second straight men's 100m freestyle gold in 46.96 seconds, only 0.05 off the world record.
Kyle Chalmers of Australia, the 2016 Olympic champion, put on a furious charge over the final 25m but came up short by 0.12 for silver. Vladislav Grinev of Russia finished in third in 47.82.
Dressel earlier claimed the 50m butterfly and 4x100m freestyle relay titles, and took silver in the mixed 4x100m medley relay, where the United States finished just 0.02 second behind Australia.
Dressel won seven gold medals in 2017 in Budapest and is on his way to matching that total in Gwangju.
Dressel charged out to the lead with a 22.29 split at the 50m mark, and had to hold off Chalmers, who had the fastest final split with 24.29.
Also on Thursday at Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Boglarka Kapas of Hungary captured her first world title in the women's 200m butterfly, staging a huge comeback for a time of 2:06.78.
Kapas edged out Hali Flickinger of the United States by 0.17. Another American, Katie Drabot, finished in third place in 2:07.04.
At the 150m mark, Drabot and Flickinger were neck and neck at the top, while Kapas was lagging behind in fourth, nearly a full second behind the two Americans. But the Hungarian put up a 33.11 split over the final 50m, while Flickinger came home in 34.06 and Drabot in 34.21.
Kapas is the first Hungarian to win this event.
In the women's 50m backstroke, Olivia Smoliga of the United States won her first world title in 27.33, edging out Etiene Medeiros of Brazil by 0.11 and denying her a second straight gold medal.
Daria Vaskina of Russia took third place in 27.51.
No woman has successfully defended the world title in this race.
