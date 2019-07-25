(LEAD) (Gwangju Swimming) Dressel earns 3rd gold, Australia sets 2 WRs
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 25 (Yonhap) -- All Caeleb Dressel does is win medals in the pool.
The American swimming great captured his third title and fourth medal overall at the FINA World Championships on Thursday, taking his second straight men's 100m freestyle gold in 46.96 seconds, only 0.05 off the world record.
Kyle Chalmers of Australia, the 2016 Olympic champion, put on a furious charge over the final 25m but came up short by 0.12 for silver. Vladislav Grinev of Russia finished in third in 47.82.
Dressel earlier claimed the 50m butterfly and 4x100m freestyle relay titles, and took silver in the mixed 4x100m medley relay, where the United States finished just 0.02 second behind Australia.
Dressel won seven gold medals in 2017 in Budapest and is on his way to matching that total in Gwangju.
Dressel charged out to the lead with a 22.29 split at the 50m mark, and had to hold off Chalmers, who had the fastest final split with 24.29.
Also on Thursday, Australia set two world records at Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center.
First, Matthew Wilson equaled the world record in the men's 200m breaststroke, with a time of 2:06.67 in the semifinals.
The world record was first set by Ippei Watanabe of Japan in January 2017.
Anton Chupkov of Russia flirted with the world record while swimming in a group ahead of Wilson, and ended up with 2:06.83 to place second in the semifinals.
Then in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay, Australia took the sole possession of a world record, with a time of 7:41.50.
Ariarne Titmus, Madison Wilson, Brianna Throssell and Emma McKeon combined to beat the previous record of 7:42.08, set by China in 2009.
Through the first 600m, the U.S. team was ahead of the world record pace, with Melanie Margalis keeping her team in the lead. But McKeon, the Australian anchor, nipped ahead of her American counterpart, Katie McLaughlin, at the 650m turn, putting the Aussie team 0.31 faster than the world record pace.
With Canada well back, it was a swim-off between McKeon and McLaughlin for the gold. And McKeon held off the American down the stretch to clinch the gold, and stopped the U.S. winning streak in this event at four.
Boglarka Kapas of Hungary captured her first world title in the women's 200m butterfly, staging a huge comeback for a time of 2:06.78.
Kapas edged out Hali Flickinger of the United States by 0.17. Another American, Katie Drabot, finished in third place in 2:07.04.
At the 150m mark, Drabot and Flickinger were neck and neck at the top, while Kapas was lagging behind in fourth, nearly a full second behind the two Americans. But the Hungarian put up a 33.11 split over the final 50m, while Flickinger came home in 34.06 and Drabot in 34.21.
Kapas is the first Hungarian to win this event.
In the women's 50m backstroke, Olivia Smoliga of the United States won her first world title in 27.33, edging out Etiene Medeiros of Brazil by 0.11 and denying her a second straight gold medal.
Daria Vaskina of Russia took third place in 27.51.
No woman has successfully defended the world title in this race.
In the men's 200m individual medley (IM), Daiya Seto of Japan ended the string of eight consecutive titles by an American swimmer, winning it with a time of 1:56.14.
Jeremy Desplanches of Switzerland took second place in 1:56.56. Defending champion from the U.S., Chase Kalisz, got bronze this time with 1:56.78.
Kalisz, Michael Phelps (2003-2007) and Ryan Lochte (2009-2015) had dominated this event until Thursday. Seto is only the second Japanese swimmer to win a medal in this event, after Kosuke Higano, who won silver in 2013 and 2017.
In the IM, swimmers race in the order of butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke and freestyle. Seto had the fastest backstroke split with 29.30 and the second-best breaststroke time with 33.30, which gave him a bit of a breathing room when he was second slowest in the freestyle stretch with 28.65.
Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden won the semifinals for the women's 100m freestyle with 52.43, 0.28 faster than the 2013 champion from Australia, Cate Campbell. Sjostrom has won the past three silver medals in this event but has never won a gold.
Defending champion Simone Manuel of the United States tied for seventh in 53.31.
Yuliya Efimova of Russia, gunning for her second straight title in the women's 200m breaststroke, won the event's semifinals in 2:21.20. South Korean Back Su-yeon ended in 13th place.
Another Russian, Evgeny Rylov, led the way in the men's 200m backstroke semifinals with 1:55.48. South Korea's Lee Ju-ho finished in 11th and missed the final by 0.42 second.
