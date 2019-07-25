(Gwangju Swimming) Australian Matthew Wilson equals WR in men's 200m breaststroke
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 25 (Yonhap) -- Matthew Wilson of Australia equaled the world record in the men's 200m breaststroke at the world championships on Thursday.
Wilson clocked 2:06.67 to win the semifinals in the event at the FINA World Championships in Gwangju. The world record was first set by Ippei Watanabe of Japan in January 2017.
One other swimmer broke the 2:07 mark in the semifinals. Anton Chupkov of Russia flirted with the world record while swimming in a group ahead of Wilson, and ended up with 2:06.83 to place second in the semifinals.
Watanabe finished sixth in the semis with 2:08.04.
Before Wilson, two new world records were set in Gwangju: by Adam Peaty of Britain in the men's 50m breaststroke (56.88) on Sunday and by Kristof Milak of Hungary in the men's 200m butterfly (1:50.73) on Wednesday.
