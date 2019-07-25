(Gwangju Swimming) S. Korean Lee Ju-ho finishes 11th in men's backstroke semis
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Lee Ju-ho finished 11th in the semifinals of the men's 200m backstroke at the world championships on Thursday, coming within less than half a second of reaching the final.
Lee clocked 1:57.68 and missed the eighth and the final spot for the final at the FINA World Championships in Gwangju. Ryosuke Irie of Japan finished in eighth in 1:57.26.
Evgeny Rylov of Russia, the defending champion, won the semis in 1:55.48, beating the 2017 silver medalist, Ryan Murphy of the United States, by 0.77.
Lee, 24, was the fourth swimmer from the host country to race in the semifinals in swimming, after Kim Seo-yeong in the women's 200m individual medley, Park Su-jin in the women's 200m butterfly and Back Su-yeon in the women's 200m breaststroke. Only Kim has made the final so far and she finished sixth there on Monday.
Lee, in his first world championships, ranked 12th in the heats earlier Thursday with a time of 1:57.80, safely inside the top 16 for the semifinals.
But cracking the top eight proved to be a whole new challenge for Lee, who competed in the second of two groups of eight swimmers.
With the crowd at Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center fully behind him, Lee was in second place at the 100m mark in 56.57. He was still in second place with 50m to go in 1:27.24, but lost steam in the end to finish sixth in his group and 11th overall.
His time was just one-hundredth of a second off his South Korean record, set at the national team trials in April.
