(Gwangju Swimming) Australia breaks WR in women's 4x200m relay
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 25 (Yonhap) -- Australia set a new world record in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay at the world championships on Thursday.
The quartet of Ariarne Titmus, Madison Wilson, Brianna Throssell and Emma McKeon won the gold medal in 7:41.50, breaking the previous mark of 7:42.08 set by China in 2009.
Australia denied the United States its fifth consecutive title. The American team of Simone Manuel, Katie Ledecky, Melanie Margalis and Katie McLaughlin finished in 7:41.87, which would also have been a world record.
Canada finished third, with Kayla Sanchez, Taylor Ruck, Emily Overholt and Penny Olesiak, in 7:44.35.
This was the second world record of the day. Earlier, Matthew Wilson of Australia equaled the world record in the men's 200m breaststroke, with a time of 2:06.67 in the semifinals.
