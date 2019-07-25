Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #FINA World Championships

(Gwangju Swimming) Australia breaks WR in women's 4x200m relay

22:11 July 25, 2019

By Yoo Jee-ho

GWANGJU, July 25 (Yonhap) -- Australia set a new world record in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay at the world championships on Thursday.

The quartet of Ariarne Titmus, Madison Wilson, Brianna Throssell and Emma McKeon won the gold medal in 7:41.50, breaking the previous mark of 7:42.08 set by China in 2009.

Australia denied the United States its fifth consecutive title. The American team of Simone Manuel, Katie Ledecky, Melanie Margalis and Katie McLaughlin finished in 7:41.87, which would also have been a world record.

Canada finished third, with Kayla Sanchez, Taylor Ruck, Emily Overholt and Penny Olesiak, in 7:44.35.

This was the second world record of the day. Earlier, Matthew Wilson of Australia equaled the world record in the men's 200m breaststroke, with a time of 2:06.67 in the semifinals.

Three members of the Australian women's relay team congratulate their anchor Emma Mckeon (in the pool) after they set a new world record in the 4x200m freestyle relay at the FINA World Championships at Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul, on July 25, 2019. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK