(LEAD) (Gwangju Swimming) Australia breaks world record in women's 4x200m relay
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 25 (Yonhap) -- Australia set a new world record in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay at the world championships on Thursday.
The quartet of Ariarne Titmus, Madison Wilson, Brianna Throssell and Emma McKeon won the gold medal in 7:41.50, breaking the previous mark of 7:42.08 set by China in 2009.
Australia denied the United States its fifth consecutive title. The American team of Simone Manuel, Katie Ledecky, Melanie Margalis and Katie McLaughlin finished in 7:41.87, which would also have been a world record.
Canada finished third, with Kayla Sanchez, Taylor Ruck, Emily Overholt and Penny Olesiak, in 7:44.35.
This was the second world record of the day. Earlier, Matthew Wilson of Australia equaled the world record in the men's 200m breaststroke, with a time of 2:06.67 in the semifinals.
With the relay gold, Titmus got the better of Ledecky for the second time in this competition.
In the women's 400m freestyle final last Sunday, Titmus stunned Ledecky with a spectacular finish, winning her first world title and halting Ledecky's winning streak at three.
Ledecky won the 1,500m freestyle semifinals the following day, but she became ill and withdrew from the 200m heats and 1,500m final. This was Ledecky's first appearance since Monday.
Round 3 between Titmus and Ledecky will take place in the 800m freestyle heats on Friday. They will race next to each other -- Titmus in Lane 3 and Ledecky in Lane 4 -- in the fifth and final group of the day.
Ledecky is the three-time defending champion in the event.
