U.S. urges N. Korea to stop provocations after missile tests
03:42 July 26, 2019
WASHINGTON, July 25 (Yonhap) -- The United States on Thursday urged North Korea to stop provocations after it launched two new short-range ballistic missiles in defiance of diplomatic efforts to denuclearize the regime.
At a press briefing, State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said the U.S. "urge(s) no more provocations" and hopes the two sides will hold working-level talks on dismantling the North's nuclear weapons program.
