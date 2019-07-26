N. Korea says it fired new tactical guided weapon in 'warning' against Seoul
SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has fired its "new tactical guided weapon" under leader Kim Jong-un's guidance, state media reported Friday, a day after the communist state launched two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea.
The firings were aimed at sending a "stern warning" to "South Korean warmongers" who are pushing to deploy new weapons and conduct military exercises, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
The missiles, launched from Hodo Peninsula near the North's eastern coastal town of Wonsan, were "a new kind of short-range ballistic missile," South Korean presidential office Cheong Wa Dae earlier said. They flew 430 kilometers and 690 km, respectively.
The launches came less than a month after U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim held a surprise meeting at the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom and agreed to resume working-level nuclear negotiations.
