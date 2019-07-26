Korean-language dailies

-- President Moon tells new prosecution chief to deal sternly with corruption by influential figures (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- N. Korea fires ballistic missiles, puts pressure on U.S. (Kookmin Daily)

-- Cheong Wa Dae quick in stating that N. Korea fired new short-range ballistic missiles (Donga llbo)

-- NSC voices 'strong regret' over N. Korea's ballistic missile provocation (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Cheong Wa Dae calls N. Korea's projectiles 'new-type short-range ballistic missiles' (Segye Times)

-- S. Korean military fails to track N. Korea's new ballistic missiles (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Cheong Wa Dae's NSC confirms N. Korea fired 'ballistic missiles' (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- N. Korea puts pressure on U.S., while not crossing red line (Hankyoreh)

-- N. Korea adds fuel with new ballistic missile firing (Hankook Ilbo)

-- SK hynix cuts production, postpones investment (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- High-income salaried workers face more taxes (Korea Economic Daily)

