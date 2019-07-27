Go to Contents
09:27 July 27, 2019

SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 27.

Korean-language dailies
-- Sangsan High School maintains autonomous private high school status following education ministry's rejection (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Sangsan High School retains autonomous private high school status after North Jeolla education office's decision found unlawful (Kookmin Daily)
-- Kim Jong-un unleashes heavy criticism, directly targeting President Moon (Donga llbo)
-- Sangsan High School survives as it maintains autonomous private high school status (Segye Times)
-- Kim Jong-un's 'threat of force' aimed at President Moon (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 1st class of autonomous private high schools survive, 2nd class don't, part of 'incomplete life' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Gov't favors Sangsan High School, normalization of public education takes hit (Hankyoreh)
-- There's no 'shield' to block North Korea's Iskander (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Signs of recession looming as yield on 10-year state bond higher than 20-year Treasury (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 3 battery companies on alert as countdown to Japan's 2nd retaliation starts (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Missiles were message for Moon: Kim (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moon replaces senior aides ahead of reshuffle (Korea Times)
(END)

