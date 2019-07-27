(Gwangju Swimming) Australia going for women's relay sweep on final day of competition
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 27 (Yonhap) -- The 18th FINA World Championships will draw to a conclusion on Sunday, with the last eight gold medals to be handed out in the pool.
And in the very last final, the women's 4x100m medley relay, Australia will try to complete a sweep of all women's relay titles.
Australia defeated the United States for gold medals in two previous women's relays here: 4x100m freestyle and 4x200m freestyle. Emma McKeon, who anchored the 4x200m freestyle team to a world record time of 7:41.50 on Thursday, was on both teams.
The U.S. has dominated the women's medley relay, having claimed a record six world titles, including in 2017. The last Australian title in this event came in 2007, when the competition was held in Melbourne.
In the men's 4x100m medley relay, the U.S. is going for a "three-peat." It has won 13 of the last 17 world titles. Those 13 victories are tied for a record for a single country in a specific event, matched by the Americans' 13 titles in the men's 4x100m freestyle relay.
Nathan Adrian of the U.S. can become the first to win five titles in this event. He is tied with Michael Phelps with four.
The following is the list of all events scheduled for Sunday. All times are local.
- Swimming (Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center)
Men's 400m individual medley, heats (10 a.m.~)
Women's 400m individual medley, heats
Men's 4x100m medley relay, heats
Women's 4x100m medley relay, heats
Men's 50m backstroke, final (8 p.m.~)
Women's 50m breaststroke, final
Men's 1,500m freestyle, final
Women's 50m freestyle, final
Men's 400m individual medley, final
Women's 400m individual medley, final
Men's 4x100m medley relay, final
Women's 4x100m medley relay, final
