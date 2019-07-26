N.K.'s new type of short-range missiles won't affect allies' defense posture: CFC
SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- The new type of short-range missiles North Korea recently tested were not a threat aimed at South Korea or the United States, and they do not affect their joint defense posture, the Combined Forces Command (CFC) said Friday.
On Thursday, North Korea fired two short-range missiles into the East Sea from near the eastern coastal town of Wonsan, which flew 430 kilometers and 690 km, respectively.
The presidential National Security Council (NSC) tentatively concluded that they were "a new kind of short-range ballistic missile."
"We assess this as a test of a new type of missile for the DPRK," the CFC said in a release, noting that it is "aware of" the launch.
DPRK stands for North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
"These two short-range ballistic missiles were not a threat directed at the Republic of Korea or the U.S., and have no impact on our defense posture," it added.
On Friday, North Korea confirmed that it has test-fired a "new tactical guided weapon" under the guidance of its leader Kim Jong-un, saying that it was aimed at sending a "solemn warning" to South Korea against its introduction of offensive weapons and a push for joint military exercises with the U.S.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)