(Gwangju Swimmer) Olympic champion Schooling not dwelling on negatives in 'huge transition year'

Schooling's struggles in the pool in Gwangju are no laughing matter. He finished tied for 24th in the 100m fly heats with a time of 52.93, with only the top 16 moving on to the semifinals. Earlier in the competition, Schooling also missed the cut in the 50m butterfly, finishing 20th in 23.73. Schooling also competed in the men's 4x100m freestyle relay preliminary, where Singapore placed 18th.