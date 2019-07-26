Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #NK missiles #Iskander

N. Korea's 'new' ballistic missiles similar to Russia's Iskander: Seoul

11:17 July 26, 2019

SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- The short-range missiles that North Korea test-fired this week were a new type of ballistic ones similar to Russia's Iskander, the military authorities here said Friday.

On Thursday, North Korea fired two short-range missiles into the East Sea from near the eastern coastal town of Wonsan, and both flew around 600 kilometers, according to an officer at the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

They were initially presumed to have flown 430 km and 690 km, respectively, but "The military had this updated data based upon the analysis conducted jointly by the South Korean and the U.S. intelligence authorities," he added.

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK