Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
----------------
Top diplomats of S. Korea, Japan hold phone talks over N.K. missile launches, export curbs
SEOUL -- The top diplomats of South Korea and Japan held phone talks Friday over North Korea's short-range ballistic missile launches and Tokyo's recent export control measure, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
During the talks, Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and her Japanese counterpart Taro Kono shared the view that close cooperation among the South, the United States and Japan is crucial in responding to the North's missile launches and facilitating ongoing peace efforts with Pyongyang, the ministry said in a press release.
----------------
N. Korea's 'new' ballistic missiles similar to Russia's Iskander: Seoul
SEOUL -- The short-range missiles that North Korea test-fired this week were a new type of ballistic ones similar to Russia's Iskander, the military authorities here said Friday.
On Thursday, North Korea fired two short-range missiles into the East Sea from near the eastern coastal town of Wonsan, and both flew around 600 kilometers, according to an officer at the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).
----------------
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it fired new tactical guided weapon in 'warning' against Seoul
SEOUL -- North Korea has fired its "new tactical guided weapon" under leader Kim Jong-un's guidance in a demonstration of power, state media reported Friday, a day after the communist state launched two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea.
The firings were aimed at sending a "solemn warning" to "South Korean military warmongers" who are introducing "ultramodern offensive weapons into South Korea" and pushing to "hold (a) military exercise in defiance of the repeated warnings" from the North, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
----------------
Trump says N. Korea hasn't tested missiles other than 'smaller ones'
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that North Korea hasn't tested missiles other than "smaller ones," a day after the regime launched two short-range ballistic missiles.
Trump made the remark in an interview with Fox News, insisting that he gets along "very well" with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
----------------
(Gwangju Swimming) Closing ceremony to feature wonders of Korean four seasons
GWANGJU -- The closing ceremony of the FINA World Championships Gwangju 2019 will take place in the southwestern metropolitan city Sunday featuring the region's seasonal wonders in various forms, organizers said.
The closing ceremony, wrapping up the 17-day global aquatics festival that opened in Gwangju on July 12, will consist of two parts -- a one-hour cultural performance set to begin at 5 p.m. at the Asia Culture Center and the official event scheduled to begin at 10:40 p.m. at the Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center.
----------------
N.K.'s new type of short-range missiles won't affect allies' defense posture: CFC
SEOUL -- The new type of short-range missiles North Korea recently tested were not a threat aimed at South Korea or the United States, and they do not affect their joint defense posture, the Combined Forces Command (CFC) said Friday.
On Thursday, North Korea fired two short-range missiles into the East Sea from near the eastern coastal town of Wonsan, which flew 430 kilometers and 690 km, respectively.
The presidential National
----------------
(2nd LD) Pompeo says he expects talks with N.K. to resume in couple of weeks
WASHINGTON -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday that he expects working-level talks with North Korea to resume in a couple of weeks despite the regime's missile launches earlier the same day.
In an interview with Bloomberg Television, Pompeo downplayed the two short-range ballistic missile launches as a negotiating tactic.
----------------
Seoul drums up support from Washington amid trade row with Tokyo
SEOUL -- Key officials from the United States and its business community have expressed concerns that Japan's export restriction against South Korea would hurt the global tech supply chain, as well as U.S. companies, Seoul's trade ministry said Friday.
Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee visited Washington this week to highlight that Tokyo's restrictions could disrupt global supply chains and have a negative impact on not only Asian companies but the world's largest economy.
----------------
(Yonhap Feature) K-pop, 'hallyu' emerge as powerful marketing tools for Korean consumer goods
SEJONG -- At a trade fair exhibiting Korean goods in Bangkok last month, whenever a customer came to the small booth where he was promoting beauty products, Jake Choi would use his smartphone to show them a video clip as part of his sales pitch.
The three-minute video includes a scene of popular South Korean actress Song Ji-hyo wearing Maychic eyebrow tint. Showing the product on a real celebrity would allow the South Korean cosmetics company, MCBrains Co., to quickly win the attention of buyers, a task that would otherwise take weeks or months.
----------------
(2nd LD) (News Focus) U.S. seeks to keep diplomacy with N.K. alive despite missile launches
WASHINGTON -- The United States on Thursday insisted to continue its diplomacy with North Korea despite the communist state's new missile launches, apparently keeping hopes alive that the latest provocation would not derail efforts to resume nuclear talks between the two countries.
The test of two short-range ballistic missiles on Thursday (Seoul time) marked a new turn in the on-again, off-again negotiations to dismantle the North's nuclear weapons program.
----------------
Consumer sentiment dips to 8-month low in July
SEOUL -- South Korea's consumer sentiment reached the lowest level in eight months in July, central bank data showed Friday, amid growing concerns that Asia's fourth-largest economy could lose more growth momentum amid protracted trade tensions.
The composite consumer sentiment index came to 95.9 this month, down 1.6 from a month earlier, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
----------------
(2nd LD) U.S. urges N. Korea to stop provocations, return to talks, after missile tests
WASHINGTON -- The United States on Thursday urged North Korea to stop provocations and return to talks after the regime launched two new short-range ballistic missiles in defiance of diplomatic efforts to denuclearize the country.
At a press briefing, State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said the U.S. is aware of the reports of the launches, which took place Thursday (Seoul time) in the first such provocation since early May.
----------------
(END)