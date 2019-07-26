(Gwangju Swimming) Sun Yang shunned again; this time, in pool
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 26 (Yonhap) -- After getting shunned twice by fellow medalists on the podium during the ongoing worlds, Chinese swimming star Sun Yang got another cold shoulder -- this time, in the pool.
Sun was an unexpected entrant in the men's 4x200m freestyle relay preliminary at the FINA World Championships in Gwangju on Friday.
He had finished his individual events after finishing sixth in the 800m freestyle Thursday. He had earlier won gold medals in the 400m and 200m freestyle.
China qualified for the final, scheduled for later Friday, by finishing fifth in the heats.
After the race, Sun extended his arm and offered to shake hands with a Brazilian swimmer, Joao de Lucca, who was sitting on the pool deck. De Lucca made brief eye contact with Sun but got up from his place without taking Sun's hand.
Sun is racing under a cloud of allegations that he destroyed vials of a blood sample from an out-of-competition test last year. FINA cleared him to compete in Gwangju, and several swimmers have bristled at Sun's presence here.
In the medal ceremonies for the 200m and 400m freestyle, Sun was snubbed by Mack Horton of Australia and Duncan Scott of Britain, who both refused to take pictures with the Chinese at the top of the podium.
Horton and Scott were warned by FINA for their behavior, and the international swimming governing body recently instituted a new rule designed to discourage similar action in the future.
