Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
N.K. leader takes part in nationwide local elections
SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has cast his ballot in nationwide elections held over the weekend to choose new deputies to the country's local assemblies, Pyongyang's state media said Monday.
Kim visited a polling station in South Hamgyong Province on Sunday and voted for candidates who are running for deputies in the area, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
The North's local assemblies for provinces, cities and counties meet once or twice a year to decide on their budgets and other regional issues. They also choose the heads of each province, city and county.
N. Korean leader inspects new submarine to be deployed in East Sea
SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has inspected a newly constructed submarine, calling for the development of naval armed forces to boost the country's military capabilities, Pyongyang's state media reported Tuesday.
The inspection came less than a month after Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump held a surprise meeting at the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom and agreed to resume working-level talks on denuclearization.
Accompanied by senior officials from the ruling party and the field of national defense science, Kim looked into the new submarine's capabilities and expressed "great satisfaction," according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
27,876 elected as new deputies of N. Korea's local assemblies
SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- A total of 27,876 people have been elected as new deputies of the country's local assemblies through nationwide elections held over the weekend, Pyongyang's state media said Tuesday.
The Korean Central News Agency said, "Workers, farmers, intellectuals and officials were elected deputies" to provincial, city and county people's assemblies through the elections Sunday.
The representatives will meet once or twice a year to decide on the budget and other regional issues during their four-year term.
N. Korea fires 2 new short-range ballistic missiles: Seoul
SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Thursday fired two new short-range ballistic missiles, Seoul officials said, in an apparent move to put pressure on the United States ahead of possible nuclear talks between the two sides.
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said that Pyongyang fired one missile toward the East Sea at around 5:34 a.m. and the other at 5:57 a.m. from the Hodo Peninsula near its eastern coastal town of Wonsan. They flew around 430 kilometers and 690 km, respectively, both at an altitude of around 50 km.
The test came 77 days after Pyongyang's short-range missile launch in early May.
N. Korean economy contracts estimated 4.1 pct in 2018: BOK
SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's fragile economy is estimated to have contracted for a second consecutive year in 2018, South Korea's central bank said Friday, an apparent outcome of what many have called unprecedentedly strong international sanctions against the communist state.
The country's real gross domestic product (GDP) is believed to have shrunk 4.1 percent last year from the year before, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The estimated contraction marks the worst performance since 1997, when the North Korean economy backtracked 6.5 percent. It also follows a 3.5 percent on-year contraction in 2017.
N. Korea says it fired new tactical guided weapon in 'warning' against Seoul
SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has fired its "new tactical guided weapon" under leader Kim Jong-un's guidance in a demonstration of power, state media reported Friday, a day after the communist state launched two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea.
The firings were aimed at sending a "solemn warning" to "South Korean military warmongers" who are deploying "ultramodern offensive weapons into South Korea" and pushing to "hold (a) military exercise in defiance of the repeated warnings" from the North, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
"(Kim) emphasized that we cannot but develop nonstop super powerful weapon systems to remove the potential and direct threats to the security of our country that exist in the South," it said in English.
