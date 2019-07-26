Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news about North Korea this week.
Trump on alleged Huawei-N.K. ties: We'll have to find out
WASHINGTON, July 22 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that the United States will have to "find out" about an alleged a secret relationship between Chinese telecom giant Huawei and North Korea.
According to The Washington Post, the Chinese company, blacklisted by the U.S. on national security concerns, helped build and maintain North Korea's commercial wireless network.
"We'll have to find out," Trump told reporters at a meeting with Pakistan's prime minister at the White House. "Our relationship with North Korea has been very good. We've really established a good relationship with (North Korean leader) Kim Jong-un. I have personally."
Trump says there was 'very positive' correspondence recently with N. Korea
WASHINGTON, July 22 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday there was "very positive" correspondence recently with North Korea and that the two sides will meet for nuclear talks when the communist regime is ready.
Trump's remark comes after he and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held an impromptu meeting at the inter-Korean border on June 30 and agreed to resume working-level talks on the denuclearization of the regime.
Asked by reporters if the talks have been scheduled, Trump said, "No, we just have a very good relationship and probably they would like to meet."
Pompeo says he thinks N.K. was 'perplexed' by high priority of remains return
WASHINGTON, July 22 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday he thinks North Korea was "perplexed" by the high priority the United States placed on retrieving the remains of American troops from the North.
Pompeo made the remark at a national convention of veterans in Orlando, Florida, as he spoke of the Trump administration's commitment to taking care of the American people.
"I remember sitting in the room negotiating with my counterpart. He's a former senior North Korean general, and I remember talking to him," he said, apparently referring to his conversations with Kim Yong-chol, vice chairman of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party's central committee, ahead of the first summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore in June 2018.
Air Koryo resumes Pyongyang-Dalian route amid improved ties with China
BEIJING, July 23 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's national carrier has resumed flights between Pyongyang and the northern Chinese city of Dalian amid improvement in their bilateral relations, industry sources said Tuesday.
On Friday, Air Koryo started providing two flights per week -- on Mondays and Fridays -- on the route it had operated for about a month in September last year.
The resumption followed the improvement in relations between North Korea and China, with Chinese President Xi Jinping making his first visit to Pyongyang last month, the first time a Chinese head of state had visited the North in 14 years.
N. Korea's foreign minister unlikely to attend regional forum next month: sources
SEOUL, July 25 (Yonhap) -- North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho is unlikely to attend an upcoming regional forum to be held in Thailand early next month, diplomatic sources said Thursday.
Ri has reportedly notified the host country that he will be skipping the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) scheduled to be held in Bangkok from next Thursday to Aug. 3, according to the sources.
It is unusual for the North's top diplomat to skip the ARF as the reclusive communist state has used it as a major platform to voice its opinions on its nuclear weapons program and other security issues. North Korea has sent its foreign minister to the forum every year since 2003.
Trump says N. Korea hasn't tested missiles other than 'smaller ones'
WASHINGTON, July 25 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that North Korea hasn't tested missiles other than "smaller ones," in an apparent attempt to keep dialogue with the North alive despite its recent test-firing of short-range ballistic missiles.
Trump made the remark in an interview with Fox News a day after the North fired two short-range ballistic missiles, insisting that he gets along "very well" with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
"They haven't done nuclear testing. They really haven't tested missiles other than, you know, smaller ones, which is something that lots test," he said in his first public remarks on the launches.
Pompeo says he expects talks with N.K. to resume in couple of weeks
WASHINGTON, July 25 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday that he expects working-level talks with North Korea to resume in a couple of weeks despite the regime's missile launches earlier the same day.
In an interview with Bloomberg Television, Pompeo downplayed the two short-range ballistic missile launches as a negotiating tactic.
"Everybody tries to get ready for negotiations and create leverage and create risk for the other side," Pompeo said.
U.S. urges N. Korea to stop provocations, return to talks, after missile tests
WASHINGTON -- The United States on Thursday urged North Korea to stop provocations and return to talks after the regime launched two new short-range ballistic missiles in defiance of diplomatic efforts to denuclearize the country.
At a press briefing, State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said the U.S. is aware of the reports of the launches, which took place Thursday (Seoul time) in the first such provocation since early May.
"We urge no more provocations," she said, adding that "all parties" should abide by their obligations under U.N. Security Council resolutions.
