Opposition parties seek extra session to discuss security situation
SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- Two opposition parties said Friday they will submit a request to open an extraordinary parliamentary session to focus on the grave security situation caused by North Korea's missile test and an airspace intrusion by China and Russia.
Rival parties may seek a package deal to normalize the National Assembly as the ruling Democratic Party (DP) said it may consider their proposal if the main opposition party is positive about the passage of an extra budget bill.
The main opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP) and the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party (BP) announced their joint action, citing the need to check the government's security-related policies.
"The security situation is very grave, but the government and the ruling party are busy covering it up. It is time for the National Assembly to call on the government to revise security-related policies and show the right direction," LKP floor leader Na Kyung-won told reporters.
North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles, which it referred to as a "new tactical guided weapon," into the East Sea on Thursday, the first such launches since May.
And on Tuesday, a Russian warplane intruded into South Korea's airspace near the easternmost islets of Dokdo twice, right after Chinese and Russian military jets violated South Korea's air defense identification zone (KADIZ) without prior notice.
The two parties backed down on their preconditions to put the National Assembly back on track.
The June extra session ended last week without passing a 6.7 trillion-won (US$5.7 billion) extra budget bill and other key proposals as rival parties failed to fix the details of plenary meetings.
The LKP and the BP called for a parliamentary probe into the undetected arrival of a North Korean boat in South Korea and a vote on a motion proposing President Moon Jae-in dismiss the defense minister over the maritime security failure.
"We've decided to request the opening of an extra parliamentary session to prevent the parliament's deadlock from being further protracted," BP floor leader Oh Shin-hwan said.
The governing DP said it may consider the two parties' proposal positively if they agree to review the passage of the supplementary budget bill.
"The people might view an extra session to discuss security issues as reasonable, but they probably think it will be better to pass an extra bill as well," DP floor leader Lee In-young told reporters.
