Oil mist leaks at Hanwha Total caused by failure to follow safety procedures: panel

The joint investigation team consisting of civilian experts and officials from the environment and labor ministries, South Chungcheong provincial government and Seosan municipality said that 94.1 tons of styrene monomer (SM), a chemical used for the production of Styrofoam, plastic and synthetic rubber, were leaked on May 17 and an additional 3.4 tons on May 18. It estimated the maximum spread range of SM at 2,800 meters on May 17 and 607 meters on May 18.