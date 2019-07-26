Seoul stocks down 3rd day on weak earnings, ECB's less dovish stance
SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks retreated Friday, extending their loss to a third day, as the European Central Bank's less dovish stance and lackluster quarterly results dampened investor sentiment. The Korean won weakened against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) dropped 8.22 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,066.26. Trading volume was moderate at 583.33 million shares worth 5.05 trillion won (US$4.27 billion), with losers overwhelming gainers 665 to 180.
Large caps were bearish after Wall Street slipped from record highs Thursday on tepid quarterly results and ECB chief Mario Draghi dashed hopes for more aggressive monetary easing.
Investors remained cautious as corporate earnings reports rolled in amid concerns over trade uncertainty with Japan and a weak growth outlook for the export-oriented South Korean economy.
"Traders were disappointed by the ECB president's comments, and the bank held rates steady at its latest meeting," Yoon Jung-sun, an analyst at KB Investment & Securities, said. "North Korea announced earlier in the day it fired missiles, once again highlighting geopolitical risks here."
Institutions remained net sellers for the third consecutive session, dumping 104.6 billion won worth of local stocks, while foreigners scooped up a net 116.58 billion won worth of stocks. Retail investors sold stocks worth 18.98 billion won.
Tech shares were mixed.
Market kingpin Samsung inched down 0.11 percent to 47,150 won, while chip giant SK hynix edged up 0.76 percent to 79,800 won.
LG Household & Health Care, the nation's No. 2 cosmetics maker, sank 6.42 percent to 224,000 won despite strong quarterly results as analysts expected it to grow at a slower pace.
Portal operator Naver jumped 5.22 percent to 141,000 won, with investors feeling positive about its plan to spin off its mobile payment unit and expand financial services.
The South Korean won closed at 1,184.8 won against the U.S. dollar, down 3.3 won from Thursday's close.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)