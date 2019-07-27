Seoul shares to be swayed by Fed, earnings next week
SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks are expected to show volatile trading next week amid a slew of big events, including the Federal Reserve's rate decision and U.S.-China trade talks, in a busy earnings season, analysts said Saturday.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed at 2,066.26 on Friday, down 1.34 percent from a week earlier.
KOSPI fell four out of five trading days as investors were disappointed by the weak second-quarter earnings by major industry players amid trade tension with Japan and concerns over the slowing growth for Asia's fourth-largest economy.
Institutions sold a net 537 billion won of stocks, while foreigners scooped up a net 806.7 billion won. Individuals sold a net 267.73 billion won.
Utility, service, and tech shares were among the top gainers of the week, while telecoms, logistics and chemical were at the bottom.
Major companies will continue to release second-quarter earnings next week, with top market cap Samsung Electronics' quarterly results slated for Tuesday.
The market will tune in the latest round of trade talks between the United States and China, slated for Tuesday, and the Federal Reserve's rate-setting meeting on Thursday.
South Korea announces its July exports tally on Thursday, which is expected to mark an eighth consecutive month of decline due to slumping memory chip sales.
Investors will also keep an eye on whether Japan decides to move South Korea from its white list of trusted buyers, which could have ripple effect on a broad range of sectors. Tokyo is set to make the decision on Aug. 2, according to Japanese media.
"As it is widely expected that the Federal Reserve will cut the interest rate in the upcoming meeting, the focus will shift to Fed chairman Jerome Powell's comments to glean signals on further monetary easing," Kim Byung-yeon, an analyst at NH Investment & Securities, said. "Rising uncertainties from Japan's move to remove South Korea from the white list is also negative factor for the local stock market."
