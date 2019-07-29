ABS issuance dips 10.8 pct in H1
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- The issuance of asset-backed securities (ABSs) in South Korea declined 10.8 percent on-year in the first half on a fall in sales of government-led mortgage funds, data showed Monday.
The value of ABSs issues stood at 21.5 trillion won (US$18.1 billion) during the January-June period, down 2.6 trillion won from a year ago, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
ABSs are structured with mortgages, auto loans, credit card receivables and students loans as underlying assets.
The drop came as the Korea Housing Finance Corp., the state-run mortgage agency, reduced the issuance of its mortgage-backed securities (MBSs).
The amount of MBS issued by the state-run housing financing company stood at 10.4 trillion won for the first half, down 13.3 percent from a year earlier.
Since late 2017, the government has unveiled a slew of measures to rein in the growth of household debt.
South Korea's household debt grew at the slowest clip in six years in the first quarter of this year amid government measures to curb it.
Outstanding household credit -- household loans and credit card spending -- came to a record 1,540 trillion won as of end-March, up 3.3 trillion won from three months earlier, according to data from the Bank of Korea.
The on-quarter gain was the lowest since the first quarter of 2013, when the country's household credit contracted by 900 billion won.
