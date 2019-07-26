GS E&C net income unchanged in Q2 from previous year
SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- GS Engineering & Construction Co., a major builder in South Korea, said Friday its second-quarter net profit was almost unchanged compared to a year ago.
Net profit for the April-June period stood at 145.5 billion won (US$122 million), compared with a profit of 145.2 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.
In the second quarter, sales plunged 28.1 percent on-year to 2.57 trillion won, while operating income dropped 5.8 percent to 206.4 billion won over the same period.
For the first six months of the year, GS E&C logged 5.1 trillion won in sales and 398 billion won in operating profit.
The company said it secured 3.9 trillion won worth of orders in the first half.
