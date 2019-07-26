Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
----------------
(4th LD) N. Korea says missile launches were 'warning' against 'warmongers' in Seoul
SEOUL -- North Korea said Friday the two short-range ballistic missiles it fired this week were a "solemn warning" against "warmongers" in South Korea, calling for the suspension of Seoul's planned joint military exercises with the United States and its purchases of offensive weapons.
The North did not directly mention the U.S. when reporting on Thursday's missile launches, but experts see the latest provocation as intended to put pressure on Washington and strengthen Pyongyang's negotiating leverage before resuming the two sides' nuclear talks.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un guided the "power demonstration fire" on Thursday to warn the South Korean military, which is introducing "ultramodern offensive weapons" into the South and pushing to carry out a military exercise "in defiance of the repeated warnings" from the North, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
----------------
(LEAD) Moon replaces top Cheong Wa Dae aides ahead of Cabinet reshuffle
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in replaced three of his senior Cheong Wa Dae secretaries Friday in the runup to a Cabinet shake-up expected early next month.
Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) CEO Kim Jo-won was named to replace Cho Kuk, the president's apparent pick for justice minister, as the senior secretary for civil affairs.
Moon also replaced two senior secretaries -- one for job creation, Jung Tae-ho, and one for civic and social affairs, Lee Yong-sun -- as they intend to run in next year's general elections.
Cho and Jung are quitting their Cheong Wa Dae jobs after more than two years of service. They joined Cheong Wa Dae with the launch of the liberal Moon administration in May 2017. Lee is leaving the presidential office relatively early. He assumed his post in June last year.
----------------
(Gwangju Swimming) Syrian refugee swimmer Mardini says Phelps is her 'idol'
GWANGJU -- Syrian refugee swimmer Yusra Mardini said Friday that U.S. swimming legend Michael Phelps is her "idol" and that she dreamed of being a swimmer in her war-torn home country.
Born in Damascus, Syria, in 1998, she fled her country four years ago and settled in Germany. Fortunately, she continued her swimming career there and raced at the 2016 Rio Olympics and two world championships.
Representing international swimming federation FINA's independent athletes team, Mardini competed in the women's 100-meter butterfly and freestyle preliminaries at the ongoing 2019 World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, 330 kilometers south of Seoul.
----------------
80 pct of S. Koreans reluctant to buy Japanese products: poll
SEOUL -- Eight out of 10 South Koreans are reluctant to buy Japanese-made products as public sentiment toward the neighboring country worsens following Tokyo's move earlier this month to toughen rules on exports of semiconductor-related materials to South Korea, according to a survey released Friday.
The survey, conducted by pollster Gallup Korea and involving 1,006 adults aged 19 or older nationwide, found that 80 percent of respondents were reluctant to buy goods or services from Japan due to the Seoul-Tokyo trade row. Ties between Seoul and Tokyo have worsened since South Korea's top court last year ordered Japanese companies to compensate groups of South Koreans for wartime forced labor.
----------------
GS E&C net income unchanged in Q2 from previous year
SEOUL -- GS Engineering & Construction Co., a major builder in South Korea, said Friday its second-quarter net profit was almost unchanged compared to a year ago.
Net profit for the April-June period stood at 145.5 billion won (US$122 million), compared with a profit of 145.2 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.
In the second quarter, sales plunged 28.1 percent on-year to 2.57 trillion won, while operating income dropped 5.8 percent to 206.4 billion won over the same period.
----------------
Gov't overturns license cancellation of elite high school in Jeonju
SEOUL -- A prestigious private high school in the southwestern city of Jeonju on Friday retained its special status, which guarantees greater autonomy in admissions, financing and curriculum, for another five years despite the government's efforts to reduce the number of such elite schools blamed for deepening educational inequality.
The Education Ministry announced that it has overturned a local education office's decision to cancel a license for Sangsan High School as an "autonomous private high school."
Education Minister Yoo Eun-hye disagreed with the decision by Kim Seung-hwan, chief of the North Jeolla Province education office, to cancel the license for Sangsan, Vice Education Minister Park Baeg-beom told a press conference at the government complex in the city of Sejong, central South Korea.
----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks down 3rd day on weak earnings, ECB's less dovish stance
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks retreated Friday, extending their loss to a third day, as the European Central Bank's less dovish stance and lackluster quarterly results dampened investor sentiment. The Korean won weakened against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) dropped 8.22 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,066.26. Trading volume was moderate at 583.33 million shares worth 5.05 trillion won (US$4.27 billion), with losers overwhelming gainers 665 to 180.
Large caps were bearish after Wall Street slipped from record highs Thursday on tepid quarterly results and ECB chief Mario Draghi dashed hopes for more aggressive monetary easing.
(END)