S. Korea, Vietnam hold consular talks to prevent violence against Vietnamese wives
SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- Diplomats from South Korea and Vietnam have held a meeting in Vietnam to discuss ways to prevent violence against marriage immigrants in Korea, Seoul's foreign ministry said Friday.
South Korean Deputy Foreign Minister for Overseas Koreans and Consular Affairs Lee Sang-jin and Vu Viet Anh, director general of the Vietnamese foreign ministry's Consular Department, jointly presided over the meeting in Da Nang on Thursday.
A public outcry erupted early this month after the release on social media of a video clip that showed a Korean husband assaulting his Vietnamese wife in the presence of their child at their home in the southwestern county of Yeongam.
"The two sides agreed to make mutual efforts to prevent a recurrence of such an assault case against a Vietnamese immigrant in South Korea, and to cultivate a sound culture of international marriage," the foreign ministry said in a press release.
Aside from the issue, the two sides discussed bilateral cooperation over Seoul's plan to open a consulate general in Da Nang and ways to better support young Koreans studying in Vietnam and reduce the number of illegal immigrants in Korea.
