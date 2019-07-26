(Gwangju Swimming) U.S. pulls off three-peat in women's water polo
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 26 (Yonhap) -- The United States captured its third straight world title in women's water polo on Friday, defeating Spain 11-6 to cap off an undefeated run to the top.
The U.S. became the first team in FINA World Championships history to win three consecutive women's water polo titles.
Friday's game was a rematch of the 2017 final, when the Americans prevailed 13-6. The U.S. never trailed in the match that was held on a day of heavy downpours.
The U.S. led 3-1 after the opening quarter. Spain pulled even with two straight goals in the second frame but the U.S. responded with two goals to enter the second half up 5-3.
The Americans added four more unanswered goals to open up a 9-3 lead, and cruised to a five-goal victory.
Kiley Neushul led the U.S. with three goals. Spain outshot the U.S. 20-16 in the loss.
Earlier Friday, Australia edged out Hungary 10-9 to take the bronze medal.
