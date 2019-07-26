Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #FINA World Championships

(Gwangju Swimming) Caeleb Dressel breaks WR in 100m fly

20:28 July 26, 2019

By Yoo Jee-ho

GWANGJU, July 26 (Yonhap) -- Caeleb Dressel of the United States broke the world record in the men's 100m butterfly at the world championships on Friday in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul.

Dressel won the semifinals of the event at the FINA World Championships in 49.50, topping Michael Phelps' 10-year-old record by 0.32.

This was the fifth world record to be set or tied in Gwangju so far.

Dressel has won three gold medals so far at this year's championships. He's scheduled to compete in another semifinals later Friday in the 50m freestyle.

Caeleb Dressel of the United States takes in the action during the men's 50m freestyle preliminary at the FINA World Championships at Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul, on July 26, 2019. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK