(Gwangju Swimming) Oh, say can you see: Americans dominate in pool with gold medal, 2 WRs
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 26 (Yonhap) -- In her title defense of the women's 100m freestyle at the world championships, Simone Manuel had been rather pedestrian in the semifinals, tying for seventh place to just squeeze into the final.
It turned out the American was saving up for the race that counted.
Manuel clocked 52.04 to capture her second straight 100m free title at the FINA World Championships on Friday in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul. Manuel was on a world-record pace at the 50m turn and held off 2013 champ Cate Campbell of Australia for the title.
Campbell finished 0.39 back, and Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden won bronze in 52.46 seconds.
This was Sjostrom's record fourth medal in this event, with three silver and one bronze.
Manuel, who also won the 2016 Olympic gold in the 100m free, is only the second swimmer to win this event multiple times, joining Kornelia Ender of East Germany (1973 and 1975).
Manuel said there's no secret to her success.
"I trained hard everyday. I think that's probably the best that I can tell you," she said "I'm really competitive so I just want to get out there and race as best as possible. I did feel a lot of pressure coming into the meet. But, I'm really happy with the win."
U.S. swimmers took over ensuing races, too, as two of them broke world records.
Caeleb Dressel got the ball rolling by clocking 49.50 to win the men's 100m butterfly semis. The previous mark was Michael Phelps' 49.82, set in August 2009.
Then Regan Smith shattered the world record in the women's 200m backstroke with 2:03.35 and won the semifinals. American Missy Franklin's previous mark was 2:04.06.
These were the first two world records in Gwangju by the Americans. There have been six world records set or equaled here so far.
And about half an hour after setting the 100m fly record, Dressel won the 50m freestyle semifinals in 21.18.
Finals for both races will be Saturday. Dressel, who has won three gold medals so far at this year's competition, is trying to win seven titles for the second straight time.
