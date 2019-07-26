(LEAD) (Gwangju Swimming) Russia 3, U.S. 1 in pool; 3 WRs come down
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 26 (Yonhap) -- The United States opened the salvo with a gold medal and two consecutive world records. Then Russia responded by reeling off three straight gold medals, with one world record thrown in for good measure.
When the dust settled on Friday at the FINA World Championships, the two long-time sporting rivals had combined to win four of the five titles at stake.
The only exception was the men's 4x200m freestyle relay, where Russia got silver behind Australia, with the U.S. taking the bronze.
In the most memorable race of the evening, Anton Chupkov of Russia won his second straight title in the men's 200m breaststroke with a world record time of 2:06.12. He's just the third man to win consecutive titles in this event.
The previous world record was 2:06.67, set by Ippei Watanabe of Japan in January 2017 and equaled by Australian Matthew Wilson on Thursday.
Wilson got silver in 2:06.68, though he was in the lead after 150m and was on pace to break his own world record by 0.75. He ended up just one-hundredth of a second slower than the old record.
Watanabe finished third in 2:06.73.
Chupkov's title capped off a string of three consecutive titles by a Russian swimmer.
Yuliya Efimova defended her women's 200m breaststroke title in a dominant fashion, clocking 2:20.17 to beat Tatjana Schoenmaker of South Africa by 2.35 seconds. Canada's Sydney Pickrem got bronze in 2:22.90.
Efimova had a body length lead at the 150m mark, and everyone else was racing for second place.
Efimova now has a record three world titles in this event, having also won in 2013, and her four medals in total -- three gold medals plus silver from 2011 -- are also an all-time high.
Moments later, Evgeny Rylov captured his second straight title in the men's 200m backstroke with a time of 1:53.40. He became only the third swimmer with multiple world titles in this event.
American Ryan Murphy, the 2016 Olympic champion and 2017 world runner-up behind Rylov, finished behind the Russian once again, after clocking 1:54.12. Luke Greenbank of Britain claimed bronze in 1:55.85.
The evening's first gold medal went to Simone Manuel of the U.S. in the women's 100m freestyle.
After tying for seventh place in the semifinals to squeeze into the final, Manuel clocked 52.04 to capture her second straight 100m free title.
Manuel was on a world-record pace at the 50m turn and held off 2013 champ Cate Campbell of Australia for the title. Campbell finished 0.39 back, and Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden won bronze in 52.46 seconds.
This was Sjostrom's record fourth medal in this event, with three silver and one bronze.
Manuel, who also won the 2016 Olympic gold in the 100m free, is only the second swimmer to win this event multiple times, joining Kornelia Ender of East Germany (1973 and 1975).
Manuel said there's no secret to her success.
"I trained hard everyday. I think that's probably the best that I can tell you," she said "I'm really competitive so I just want to get out there and race as best as possible. I did feel a lot of pressure coming into the meet. But, I'm really happy with the win."
After Manuel's victory, two U.S. swimmers broke records in back-to-back events.
Caeleb Dressel got the ball rolling by clocking 49.50 to win the men's 100m butterfly semis. The previous mark was Michael Phelps' 49.82, set in August 2009.
Then Regan Smith shattered the world record in the women's 200m backstroke with 2:03.35 and won the semifinals. American Missy Franklin's previous mark was 2:04.06.
These were the first two world records in Gwangju by the Americans.
And about half an hour after setting the 100m fly record, Dressel won the 50m freestyle semifinals in 21.18.
Finals for both races will be Saturday. Dressel, who has won three gold medals so far at this year's competition, is trying to win seven titles for the second straight time.
In the men's 4x200m relay, Australia won for the first time since 2003 and denied Britain a three-peat. Mack Horton, silver medalist in the 400m freestyle last Sunday, anchored Australia to a time of 7:00.85, 0.96 ahead of Russia. The U.S., which was chasing its first title since 2013, settled for bronze in 7:01.98.
Also on Friday, Sjostrom, who won bronze in the women's 100m free earlier in the evening, won the 50m butterfly semifinals in 24.79.
The tireless one will try to become the first to pull off a three-peat in the 50m fly at the worlds.
By Yoo Jee-ho
